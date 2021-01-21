Vaccination Nation: Almost 2.5 Million Israelis Received 1st Dose, Almost 700K Received Both Doses

As of Thursday morning, 2,365,000 Israelis have received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 692,000 received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

A record number of over 200,000 people a day were vaccinated in the past two days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday.

About 80% of Israelis over age 60 have been inoculated with at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Professor Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, told Channel 13 News on Wednesday that Israel does not need to restrict its vaccination campaign to targeted groups anymore as there enough vaccines in the country to inoculate the entire adult population.

