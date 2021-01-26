Only Five GOP Senators Vote That Trump Impeachment Trial Is Constitutional – Rand Paul Says Trial Is “Dead On Arrival”

The Senate tabled an effort by Sen. Rand Paul to force a vote on Tuesday on the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, but the vote offered an indicator for support among Republican senators who have been sworn in as jurors for the trial.

Paul’s motion was killed on a 55-45 vote, with five Republicans joining all Democrats, meaning 45 Republicans voted for Paul’s effort.

The Senate then voted 83-17 to adopt the impeachment pretrial organizing resolution. The Senate will convene again for the trial on February 9 – two weeks from now.

67 votes needed to convict Trump, and more than 34 Republicans just voted to dismiss the trial. The trial will still occur, barely a month after the attack on the Capitol, but the outcome has been presaged.

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order. 45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional. That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process. This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)