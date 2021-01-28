Emergency Flights Trying To Be Arranged To Leave Israel To Help Thousands Stranded

The following important alert was provided to YWN by the Chaim V’Chessed Organization:

Numerous people are finding themselves stranded in Israel, as flights to and from Israel continue to be grounded, due to the strict lockdown.

The government has announced that special flights will leave Israel to Frankfurt, Germany, with the belief that travelers to other locations will be able to travel onward from there. However, as flights from Germany are extremely limited, this is not an ideal option for most US-bound travelers.

Chaim V’Chessed, along with the outstanding Amudim organization, was involved in arrangements for an emergency which departed to JFK airport last night. We are now exploring the possibility of emergency flights to the USA at the beginning of next week (approximately Jan. 31).

Those who are interested may submit their details via this form. When we have further information, we will contact you. Please do not call our office regarding these flights.

Bear in mind that, officially, travel from Israel at this time is restricted. If traveling for a funeral, medical procedure, or legal proceeding, one must fill out this affidavit. If traveling for any other reason, one must obtain special permission, via this application. We can share that until this time, there has not been enforcement of this requirement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)