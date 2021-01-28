WATCH: Gov. Cuomo: Plan Coming To Allow Indoor Dining In New York City To Resume At 25%

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in the state’s orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. A few yellow zones remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens, and Newburgh. But in New York City, Cuomo said a plan for NYC restaurants remains in the works. He is talking to political officials and the health department. The governor said he will have a plan for city restaurants by the end of the week.

“We will have an announcement at the end of the week, but we are looking at going back to the 25%, that would be the question. How and when we do you do that,” Cuomo said. Cuomo also said he is also looking at the 10 p.m. closing time, but did not have an announcement yet.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)