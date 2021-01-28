WATCH: Biden Signs Executive Orders To “Undo Damage Trump Has Done”

Joe Biden just signed two health-related executive orders in the Oval Office. He said the best way to describe the actions was “to undo the damage Trump has done.”

He said there is nothing new in the orders. “This is going back to what the situation was prior to the [former] president’s executive orders,” Biden said.

The two actions:

End the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule”. This policy bans foreign non-government groups that receive US funding from providing abortions or from providing information about abortions.

Open the health insurance market on the federal government’s healthcare.gov from 15 February to 15 May. The Trump administration resisted calls to open the market outside of the usual six-week window for enrollment in the fall, which would have helped people seeking health insurance after losing work during the recession.

Direct federal agencies to reconsider rules and other policies which limit access to health care and consider actions to improve access.

Biden said: “We got a lot to do and the first thing I have to do is get this Covid package passed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)