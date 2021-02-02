Ex-Colleague Of Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Gets Top DOJ Post

The newly selected acting head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is a former colleague of the attorney now representing Hunter Biden in the face of a DOJ investigation.

Nicholas McQuaid joined the DOJ in January after spending the past several years as a partner in the New York office of law firm Latham & Watkins. Also a partner in that office is Christopher Clark, who was reported by Law.com in December to be representing the president’s son.

“They worked on the same cases right up until McQuaid took the job at the Department of Justice,” said Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who first reported the news.

Court records show that McQuaid and Clark worked on some of the same cases. Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reported Friday that on Jan. 21, Latham & Watkins filed a motion to withdraw McQuaid from a case Clark had been working on. According to the Justice Department, McQuaid was named as the head of the criminal division on Jan. 20.

(Source: Fox News)