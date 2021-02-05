“WHO CARES” Trump Resigns From Screen Actors Guild; Read Trump’s Rant-Filled Letter

Former President Donald Trump said he will resign from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists after the group threatened to revoke his membership.

Mr Trump’s letter, which was addressed to the president of SAG-AFTRA reads in part:

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Mr Trump wrote in the letter.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!”

“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others,” Trump continued.

Read the full letter below:

