Cuomo Announces That NYC Indoor Dining Starts This Friday [VIDEO]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that New York City restaurants can bring back indoor dining on Friday, a slight move-up from the previously scheduled Sunday reopening date but a tweak that allows eateries to reap the benefits of the full Valentine’s Day weekend rather than just the holiday alone.

The governor had said he wanted to evaluate the data over the weekend when asked late last week about a potential date change and affirmed an ongoing stabilization, if not marked improvement, in the numbers on Monday.

In New York City, new case and rolling hospitalization averages are both down by double-digit percentage points over the last seven days compared with the weekly average for the prior four weeks. Deaths are down, too, though by a lesser degree.

“We respond to the data, we respond to the facts that we face today. The facts may change tomorrow and then we will change with the facts,” Cuomo said Monday. “The enemy changes tactics, we adjust with the enemy. But the numbers are down now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)