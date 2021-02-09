WATCH LIVE NOW: Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Trial Begins Inside Capitol

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin on Tuesday, and will see opening statements and debate between House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense lawyers.

The trial is expected to gavel in at 1 p.m. and will see four hours of debate total, divided between the House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel about whether the impeachment trial is constitutional.

The Senate will then vote by simple majority on if the trial is constitutional, which was affirmed 55-45 in a similar vote last month. If the majority of the Senate says the trial is unconstitutional, which is not expected to be the case, then the impeachment trial would be dismissed immediately.