NYC: Andrew Yang Has Double-Digit Lead In Mayoral Race

Andrew Yang holds a double-digit lead in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, according to a new poll released on Wednesday by city-based lobbying group Fontas Advisors and conducted by Core Decision Analytics.

Yang, a former Democratic presidential primary candidate, had the support of 28% of likely voters.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams had the support 17% of likely voters, while city Comptroller Scott Stringer had 13%.

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, gained a national profile during his unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, during which he campaigned on the idea of a universal basic income that would involve paying all adult Americans $1,000 per month.

The poll showed the remaining candidates — Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan, Dianne Morales, Kathryn Garcia and Ray McGuire — are struggling to get noticed. None had more than 33 percent name recognition or polled above 8 percent. Donovan and Wiley were tied at 8 percent and Garcia, McGuire and Morales each had 2 percent.

The poll surveyed 842 likely primary voters between Jan. 20 and Jan. 25, 84% of whom had heard of Yang, compared to 66% for Stringer and 60% for Adams.

The Democratic mayoral primary is scheduled for June 22 before the election in November.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)