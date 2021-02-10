WATCH LIVE – DAY TWO: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

The second day of former President Trump’s impeachment trial has begun in the Senate.

The House impeachment managers will be front and center today, as they look to convince skeptical Republican senators that Trump was responsible for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Today’s schedule: The managers will have up to 8 hours to make their case today. They are expected to show never-before-seen Capitol security footage during their presentation to demonstrate the extent of the violence that occurred and the threat the rioters posed to everyone in the Capitol.

The managers’ role: The select group of House Democrats known as impeachment managers will act as prosecutors and were selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors.

The impeachment managers are:

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland (lead manager)

Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

Rep. Ted Lieu of California

Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado

Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania

The charges against Trump: Democrats in the House of Representatives charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” The House voted last month to impeach Trump for a second time in a swift and bipartisan condemnation of his role inciting the Capitol riot. After the House impeachment managers finish presenting their case during their allotted time, Trump’s defense team will also have the opportunity to argue their case for up to 16 hours spread over two days.

