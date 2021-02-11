THE END OF THE WALL: Biden Terminates “National Emergency” Used To Fund Trump Wall

President Joe Biden has announced he issued a proclamation on Thursday to terminate the national emergency declaration the former administration issued for the US-Mexico border as part of its effort to fund border wall construction.

Former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency along the southern border in 2019, invoking emergency powers that allowed him to use more money on his long-promised border wall than Congress had approved in its spending deal.

By terminating the declaration, Biden was effectively taking one step further towards reversing his predecessor’s hardline immigration agenda for the southern border after having previously signed multiple executive orders aimed at reforming the immigration system.

The White House formally notified Congress of the proclamation this week, noting the president issued the directive in January upon taking office.

(Source: Independent)