NIKKI HALEY TURNS ON TRUMP: “We Shouldn’t Have Followed Him”; Says Trump “Has Fallen So Far”, Will Never Run Again

Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump’s administration, said the former president “has let us down,” her first public break from him since the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Haley made the remarks to Politico’s Tim Alberta during an interview in mid-December that was published Friday.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley, who served in her ambassador role under Trump, said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley said. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

When Alberta asked Haley if Trump was being “responsible” with his power by spreading lies about the election, Alberta compared Trump’s false claims to a colorblind person believing grass was blue.

“That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?” she said. “There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election.”

Haley called Trump’s second impeachment “a waste of time” and argued that Trump won’t run for federal office again because he’s “fallen so far” since the Capitol siege and is increasingly isolated without access to the bully pulpits of the White House and his social media accounts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)