REPORT: Severity Of Trump’s COVID-19 Infection Was Downplayed

A new report from the New York Times alleges that President Donald Trump was sicker with COVID-19 than publicly acknowledged in October.

According to the report, at one point, the former president had extremely low blood oxygen levels and a lung issue associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, officials believed that he would need to be put on a ventilator, the report continues.

Additionally, the report alleges that Trump was found to have lung infiltrates, which contain substances such as fluid or bacteria and occur when the lungs become inflamed.

Trump’s medical team repeatedly attempted to downplay the severity of his situation, saying that he was on “an upswing” while hospitalized at Walter Reed.

At one briefing, his physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley was asked about whether there was evidence of pneumonia or damage to the tissue, he only answered that there were “expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern.”

(Source: 1010WINS)