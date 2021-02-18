OH SNOW! How Much Snow Will The Tri-State Area Get Today?

Another winter storm will bring a fresh blanket of white across New York City, New Jersey, and other parts of the Tri-State.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island and other areas close to the city.

The snow arrived just after dawn Thursday, with a pause Thursday night then continuing with snow and a wintry mix overnight through Friday midday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected during the first part of the storm. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible.

The best chance for 6 inches of snow or more is interior New Jersey. A widespread of 5 to 9 inches is expected across the Tri-State.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will likely miss north of the City. An icy mix is expected to reduce accumulations further south.

As of 7 a.m. LaGuardia Airport reported about 100 flights had been cancelled due to weather conditions. Customers were urged to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

The New York City Department of Sanitation and New York City Emergency Management Commissioners are preparing for Thursday’s snow.

DSNY issued a Snow Alert for Thursday which means Roadway Dining and Open Streets are suspended. Sidewalk dining can still continue.

Alternate Side Parking has also been suspended through Saturday and meters will be in effect.

(Source: WABC)