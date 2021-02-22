Anti-Vaxxer Closes Facebook Group After His Sister-in-law Dies from COVID

An Israeli man suspended his anti-vaxxer Facebook group after his pregnant sister-in-law, Osnat Ben Shitrit, 32, died of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Osnat, who was 30 weeks pregnant, died due to complications in her health related to the coronavirus. Making the situation all the more tragic, doctors were unable to save her fetus even after an emergency C-section. Osnat had four children, the youngest of which is just a year-old, all of whom are now orphaned of their mother. Osnat had no underlying health conditions. She also left behind her husband, Rabbi Yehuda Ben Shitrit.

Her brother-in-law spoke to the Israeli media outlet, Kan, and explained that he was an avid anti-vaxxer. “I formed one of the most successful groups on Facebook against the vaccines. After this incident, I suspended it. When it happens in your backyard, you understand you need to think differently. We understand now the price of the coronavirus. I am against forced vaccinations, and I am not saying that people should run to get vaccinated. But we know that this disease is deadly and the vaccine saves lives.”

Ben Shitrit’s two sisters urged Israelis to get vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)