Anti-Vaxxer Closes Facebook Group After His Sister-in-law Dies from COVID

An Israeli man suspended his anti-vaxxer Facebook group after his pregnant sister-in-law, Osnat Ben Shitrit, 32, died of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.
Osnat, who was 30 weeks pregnant, died due to complications in her health related to the coronavirus. Making the situation all the more tragic, doctors were unable to save her fetus even after an emergency C-section. Osnat had four children, the youngest of which is just a year-old, all of whom are now orphaned of their mother. Osnat had no underlying health conditions. She also left behind her husband, Rabbi Yehuda Ben Shitrit.
Her brother-in-law spoke to the Israeli media outlet, Kan, and explained that he was an avid anti-vaxxer. “I formed one of the most successful groups on Facebook against the vaccines. After this incident, I suspended it. When it happens in your backyard, you understand you need to think differently. We understand now the price of the coronavirus. I am against forced vaccinations, and I am not saying that people should run to get vaccinated. But we know that this disease is deadly and the vaccine saves lives.”
Ben Shitrit’s two sisters urged Israelis to get vaccinated.
Now he wakes up!!
People need to start learning whom to trust and whom not to. It’s ridiculous to believe that the government would waste millions of dollars on placebos. What would be their gain? It’s possible that it may have a negative affect upon a minority of people. However, the risk factors need to be weighed and considered.
Unfortunately, I know people that refer to the vaccine as “the Fake vaccine” and also refer to the cures such as remdesivir as Fake as well. They are, unfortunately, putting their families and others at risk of serious side affects and possible death as well. Not Good!
Sorry for your loss! So, it seems, when you get a potch you listen to the Gedolim! Smart people listen before the potch!
Two types of children are told the pot is hot and not to touch it! One understands because he uses his brains and other learns the hard way.
I cannot convince the anti-vaxxers to change their minds. I think they are already hopelessly lost. But the audacity to convince others, whether via social media or misguided and dishonest pressures on our Gedolei Yisroel, is unfathomable. The lives lost or disabled because of their foolish efforts leave little room for us to conceive of their ever achieving any shred of mechila. I am incensed by this movement building itself on a totally fictitious claim, that even the perpetrator admitted was a lie and fabrication. And these anti-vaxxers have nothing better to show for themselves. I have no hesitation in allowing them to be stupid, but to inflict that on others has no foothold in morality.