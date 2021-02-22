Israel’s Health Ministry To Propose New Restrictions For Purim

In a move that comes as no surprise to the Israeli public, the Health Ministry is pushing for the government to impose tightened restrictions on public activity during the upcoming Purim holiday. The initiative was first reported by Channel 12 news on Sunday evening.

According to the report, senior health officials, including Health Ministry Director-General Professor Hezi Levy, held a meeting on Sunday in order to determine which restrictions the Ministry will recommend the government adopt for the upcoming holiday.

Ministry officials decided to propose a curfew aimed at preventing mass gatherings on the evening of the holiday.

National Coronavirus Coordinator Professor Nachman Ash warned against mass gatherings over the Purim holiday, including large festive meals where people go from one household to another.

“Prayers will be permissible under the green tag system, as will holiday meals with one’s family. But large meals, parties, and tisches are completely forbidden and are dangerous to everyone’s health.”

“I call on the public to avoid mass parties. The results of these parties are known. More people will become infected, more people will become sick, more people will be in serious condition, and the result will be another lengthy lockdown of the economy and education system.”

“If we have a wave of infections because of the holiday, we will need to close down the economy and education system once again, even to the point of another lockdown.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)