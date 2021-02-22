Lakewood: Shooting At Coventry Square [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Lakewood Police are investigating a shooting at Coventry Square, Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 8:00PM on a residential street. Residents tell YWN that they heard gunshots, and quickly called 911.

Emergency personnel found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, including a shot to the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were investigating the circumstances, and suspect information was not immediately available.

VIDEO AND PHOTOS VIA TLS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)