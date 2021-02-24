11 People On New York To Israel “Rescue Flight” Tested Positive for COVID

At least 11 people who were on-board the El Al rescue flight from New York to Israel have tested positive for COVID-19. The flight, which originated in New York landed in Ben Gurion on Tuesday, where all of the passengers underwent a mandatory COVID -19 test. During the test, 11 passengers were found to be infected with the virus.

It was also reported that some of the passengers, many being Chareidi, were bragging on the flight about having forged their documents to show that they were negative for Covid-19.

The report said that some passengers, after hearing the bragging, approached flight attendants to complain. The staff said that at that point, there was nothing they could do regarding the forging of documents.

According to some passengers who were on board the flight, a number of people got up a prayed in a group without wearing masks, which was in direct violation of protocols for the flight.

After the 11 people were confirmed to be infected, all of the passengers were told that they need to enter isolation and be re-tested in the next few days. The Health Ministry also informed them that an investigation of the incident was being transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

