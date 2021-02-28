WATCH LIVE AT 3:40PM: Former President Trump CPAC Speech

Former President Trump will deliver remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday afternoon.

The former president is scheduled to take the stage at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to early reports, Trump will look ahead to the midterm elections in 2022 and the presidential election in 2024.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over. We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future — the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country,” he is expected to say, according to pre-released excerpts.

The former president is also expected to lay the groundwork for how Republicans could regain majorities in the House and Senate.

