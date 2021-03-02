N.Y. Lawmakers Reach Deal to Roll Back Cuomo’s Emergency Powers

(Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, File)

Legislators from New York’s Assembly and state Senate struck a deal Tuesday to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his pandemic-linked emergency powers and return matters like lockdowns to local control.

The deal would reverse emergency powers granted to Cuomo exactly a year ago, in the early days of the COVID pandemic, that gave him free rein to order measures like quarantines.

(Source: NBC News)