Israel: 12 Seniors Contract COVID-19 Following Second Vaccination

In a worrying trend, 12 seniors, all from the same nursing home in Be’er Sheva, tested positive for having contracted COVID-19, even after they were well past their second dose of the vaccine. The seniors were all tested and found to be positive after one of the nurses fell ill with the virus. None of the seniors who tested positive had any symptoms of the disease.

The Health Ministry is conducting testing in order to ascertain whether or not the version of the disease that the people contracted is one of the mutations or the regular strain.

At this time it appears that the vaccine has helped these seniors fight off the disease to the point that none of them have any symptoms whatsoever.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)