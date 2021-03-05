Almost 90 Percent of Israeli Adults Over 16 Either Vaccinated Or Recovering

Thus far, almost 90 percent of eligible Israeli adults have received at least one of the doses of the Coronavirus vaccine. According to a report given by Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science on Thursday morning, 87% of Israelis over age 16 have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The sector of the population with the lowest vaccination rate is the Arab sector, in which just 64% of the population has either recovered from coronavirus or received the first dose of the vaccine.

Among Charedim, 72% of those over 16 have either recovered from the virus or received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Children under the age of 16 make up almost one-quarter of the total population of the country. Thus, in spite of the high percentage of vaccinated or recovered adults, it is unclear as to whether Israel will ever be able to reach herd immunity until children can begin receiving the vaccines.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)