BAD DOG! Biden’s German Shepherds Sent Back To Delaware After Biting Member Of Security Details

Joe Biden’s pair of German Shepherds were reportedly sent back to Delaware this week after showing “aggressive behavior” towards White House staffers and guests.

Major, who made history as the first rescue dog in the Executive Mansion, is said to have bitten a member of White House security, according to reports.

“Three-year-old Major, whom Biden and his wife Jill adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, had been displaying aggressive behavior including jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security,” reports Yahoo News.

“They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm,” First Lady Jill Biden said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)