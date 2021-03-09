BREAKING: Sixth Woman Makes Allegation Against Governor Cuomo – She Is Member Of Executive Staff

A 6th woman has come forward and leveled allegations of harassment or inappropriate conduct against Gov Cuomo, The Times Union is reporting.

The woman, reportedly a member of the Governors Executive Staff, told a supervisor in the Executive Chamber recently that the governor inappropriately touched her last year during an encounter at the governor’s mansion.

Last week, Cuomo said he “now understand(s) that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”

The governor, apparently in response to earlier accusations of another aide, Lindsey Boylan, that he had kissed her in his Manhattan office, also said: “I want you to know this from me directly, I never touched anyone inappropriately.”

The new allegations by the sixth woman potentially undermine that statement by Cuomo, and are certain to intensify the pressure that many lawmakers – including fellow Democrats – are putting on him to resign.

READ MORE: TIMES UNION

