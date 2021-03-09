BREAKING: Sixth Woman Makes Allegation Against Governor Cuomo – She Is Member Of Executive Staff

A 6th woman has come forward and leveled allegations of harassment or inappropriate conduct against Gov Cuomo, The Times Union is reporting.
The woman, reportedly a member of the Governors Executive Staff, told a supervisor in the Executive Chamber recently that the governor inappropriately touched her last year during an encounter at the governor’s mansion.
Last week, Cuomo said he “now understand(s) that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”
The governor, apparently in response to earlier accusations of another aide, Lindsey Boylan, that he had kissed her in his Manhattan office, also said: “I want you to know this from me directly, I never touched anyone inappropriately.”
The new allegations by the sixth woman potentially undermine that statement by Cuomo, and are certain to intensify the pressure that many lawmakers – including fellow Democrats – are putting on him to resign.
i’m not so sure about all these things.
its very easy for women to accuse and now puts it on the other party to prove otherwise!
i’m happy there is an investigation we’ll see who’s wrong and who’s right
These 6 women are all evil white supremacist plants put in there by Trump to make the democrat governor look bad. Letitia James should just have Trump arrested once and for all.