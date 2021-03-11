Latest Poll Sees Political Stalemate Once Again, as Bennett Rises and Lapid Slips

According to the latest election poll that was published on Channel 12 News on Wednesday, the left-wing and right-wing blocks are deadlocked in yet another close election race. One of the determining factors will be whether or not the Arab party of Ra’am passes the electrical threshold.

According to the poll, Likud dropped to 28 seats, and Yesh Atid slipped to 19 seats.

The Charedi parties together are still estimated to receive 15 seats, with Shas getting 8 and UTJ getting 7.

Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party ranked as the third-largest in the Knesset according to the poll with 13 seats, beating out Gideon Sa’ar’s new hope party by two seats.

The Joint Arab List is polling to receive 9 seats, whereas Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party also dropped back down to 7. The Labor party is staying steady with 6 seats, and Meretz, Blue and White, and the Religious Zionist parties are all teetering on the edge of the electoral threshold with four seats.

Currently, the Arab Ra’am party, is just below the threshold by 0.15 percent and is ranking at receiving 3.1 percent of the votes.

Thus, the right-wing bloc is set to receive 47 seats, and if Bennett joins them they will have 60 seats. The anti-Netanyahu faction, which includes the left-wing parties, the Arab parties, New Hope and Yisrael Beiteinu, will also have 60 seats, bringing the Knesset into an exact deadlock, with neither side being able to create a workable coalition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)