In Surprise Move, 600 Israeli Children Vaccinated Against Corona

Following the impetus of the Israeli Health Ministry to move forward with vaccinating children by the end of August, it has been reported that more than 600 children between the ages of 12-16 have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

The report, which appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian, claimed that not only did the children receive the vaccinations, but that no side-effects were reported.

The article went on to specify that the vaccines were not given as part of any clinical trial. It also stated that some of the children who received the vaccination suffer from cystic fibrosis, a disease which, among other things, adversely affects the lungs and respiratory system, making these children high-risk patients.

According to the report, Dr. Boaz Lev, the director of the national vaccination program, said that “As of now, we have vaccinated 600 children and we did not see any serious side effects whatsoever, and only very few instances where the children suffered minor side effects. These statistics are very promising.”

