A person was shot on Ave M and East 19th just after midnight, Thursday morning.

Sources tell YWN that the victim, who is a male black, was transported by Flatbush Hatzolah to the hospital in traumatic arrest with CPR being performed.

A weapon and shell casings have been retrieved, and an investigation is underway.

Police were interviewing a group of teens who appeared to have been with the victim when he was shot. They did not appear to be local residents.

