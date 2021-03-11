CUOMO SCANDAL GROWS: Police Say Latest Allegation Rises To Level Of “Crime”; Nearly 60 NY Dems Call For Resignation

Albany Police Department officials told the NY Times on Thursday that they had received a report from a state official about an alleged incident at the Executive Mansion involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and a female aide that may have risen “to the level of a crime.”

Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany police, said that the department had not received a formal complaint from the woman, who has not been identified, but that it had reached out to a representative for her.

Meanwhile, More than 55 New York State Democratic elected leaders issued a joint statement calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Thursday.

The calls from the elected leaders come as Cuomo has faced criticism for the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and at least six people have come forward accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct.

As legislators and as New Yorkers we all must decide what is best for the future of New York State. The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership. In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.

Attorney General James has made clear that her independent investigation will continue and has already made an excellent choice in those picked to lead the investigation. We are fully confident in the Attorney General’s ability to investigate this matter thoroughly, and know that no change in state executive leadership will impede or affect her office’s important work. We are deeply grateful for her clear-eyed and unwavering leadership.

In the meantime, the Governor needs to put the people of New York first. We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time. It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)