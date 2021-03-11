WATCH: Mayor DeBlasio Says “CUOMO CAN NO LONGER SERVE AS GOVERNOR”

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday joined the call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down in light of the most recent allegations against the embattled governor.

It marks the first time that de Blasio has called for Cuomo to resign over the multiple scandals that have emerged in recent weeks. The governor is also facing accusations of covering up the amount of nursing home deaths in New York.

NY1 REPORTER: Governor Cuomo there are now over 55 state legislators who are calling directly for his resignation. Do you find that you’re ready to do the same, a direct call for the resignation?

MAYOR DEBLASIO: “Yeah, Emily, this – the latest report and the fact that we can talk about how many people are bringing forward accusations, that it’s not one, it’s not two, it’s not three, it’s not four, it’s not five, it’s six women who have come forward. It’s deeply troubling the specific allegation that the Governor called an employee of his – someone who he had power over – called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable.

It is disgusting to me and he can no longer serve as Governor. It’s as simple as that.

I think we’ve seen so many, so many troubling things that have come out just in a matter of weeks starting with the fact that thousands of people died in the nursing homes, and we still don’t have the truth about that, and their families need and deserve the truth, and we know one thing there was a purposeful cover up and that alone is unacceptable and disqualifying, you know, new issues, obviously around the Tappan Zee Bridge. But these six women have come forward which such powerful, painful stories and particularly this most recent report is just as disqualifying. He just can’t serve as Governor anymore.”

