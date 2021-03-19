YANG CLARIFIES: NYC Mayoral Candidate Says BDS Is Anti-Semitic, Looks Forward To Traveling To Israel As Mayor

Today Andrew Yang, Democratic Candidate for Mayor of New York, released the following statement:

“Last night, at a forum, I used a poor choice of words on BDS and it has caused pain to many people. BDS does not recognize the right of Israel to exist. Not recognizing Israel’s right to exist is anti-Semitic. I strongly oppose BDS, as I’ve said countless times. I’ll talk to leaders over the coming days before Pesach to make sure they know what’s in my heart. I look forward to traveling to Israel as Mayor and furthering the strong economic ties between Israel and NYC.”

Orthodox Jewish NY State Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal also released a statement to YWN. Rosenthal endorsed Yang earlier this week. His statement follow:

“As Andrew Yang clarified today, he used a poor choice of words regarding the BDS movement at a mayoral forum last night. However, I have spoken with him many times before endorsing him, as well as after last night’s forum, and I am confident that Andrew’s position has never changed: he strongly opposes BDS, believes it is anti-Semitic, and will do all he can to fight it as mayor.”

