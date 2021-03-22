Police Uncover Secret Cannabis Nursery Near Beit Shemesh

In the Har Tuv industrial zone, located near the city of Beit Shemesh, police uncovered two storage units that were being used as an incubation laboratory to grow cannabis. Police officers who raided the storage units as part of a sting operation arrested two people who were caught on the premises.

The officers conducted the sting operation after receiving intelligence that there was a drug lab in the area.

The police and border police officers who participated in the operation, uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants as well as a large amount of equipment used in growing the plant, which in Israel is a criminal offense.

Two suspects were arrested during the raid and brought to the police station nearby for questioning. Police are expected to request that the suspects be remanded into police custody while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)