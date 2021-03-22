MASS SHOOTING: Multiple Victims Reported At Colorado Grocery Store; Police Take Shirtless Man Away In Handcuffs [VIDEOS]

An active shooter was holed up inside of a supermarket in Colorado for over half an hour early Monday evening. Eyewitnesses on the scene filmed the apparent mass shooting over the course of the attack from the beginning.

“Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa,” the Boulder Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. EST (3 p.m. local time.) “AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.”

Initial reports based on police scanner chatter, which are currently unconfirmed, place the number of people dead at six and likely higher.

Right around 5:30 p.m. EST, one person was taken out of the building in handcuffs. The man was shirtless, in his underwear, and his right leg was bleeding. It’s unclear if he was the suspect in the shooting or was just being detained.

DEVELOPING STORY

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)