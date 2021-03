Chevra Hatzolah has launched a campaign to encourage the community at large to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Hatzolah has placed ads in Jewish print publications as well as online and social media, promoting the vaccine.

The Medical Director of Chevra Hatzolah, Dr Shimshy Zimmerman, has now released a short, informative video encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Watch the video below:

