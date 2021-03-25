WATCH LIVE AT 1:15PM ET: Biden To Hold First Press Conference – 65 Days Into Presidency

President Biden on Thursday will face reporters in a press briefing for the first time as president after weeks of media outlets clamoring to get a chance to grill him in the White House briefing room.

The press conference will come on the 65th day of his administration, following the passage of a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump and the confirmation of several of the president’s Cabinet secretaries.

It also comes amid a contentious situation at the southern border, an effort in the Senate to pass a major election reform bill and tensions between the Biden administration and progressive senators.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)