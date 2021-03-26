Health Ministry Expected To Repeal Mask-Wearing After Pesach

Israel’s Health Ministry is expected to recommend to the political decision-makers that the regulation mandating Israeli’s to wear masks outside of their homes or private vehicles, be repealed after Pesach is over.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, the widespread success of the vaccinations is behind this expected recommendation. Thus far, more than half of the Israeli public has received the second vaccine, and the infection rate in the country is continuing to rapidly decline.

Simultaneously, the Ministry is deliberating whether or not to once again place regulation and closure on the airport out of fear that a large mass of people are expected to depart the country in the coming days and that when they return, they will bring back new variants of the disease with them.

While the High Court of Justice decided to open Israel’s skies entirely, in spite of the pressure from the Health Ministry to keep them closed, the Ministry is now re-calculating the possible consequences of leaving the skies open.

The statistics are showing that there is what to be worried about. Over the past three weeks, 21 Israelis who have either been vaccinated or are recovering patients of the Coronavirus, still managed to contract the disease abroad.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)