SEE THIS EXPLOSIVE EXCHANGE: Rep Jim Jordan Vs Dr Fauci Regarding Pandemic Restrictions

A congressional hearing on the pandemic turned personal when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) loudly attacked Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor, about when Americans will be able to stop taking public health precautions like wearing masks and physical distancing.

Rep. Jordan (R-OH) demands Dr. Fauci give him a date for the end of COVID mitigation measures: “15 days to slow the spread turned into 1 year of lost liberty.”

Fauci says: “I don’t look at this as a liberty thing, Congressman Jordan. I look at this as a public health thing.”

Rep. Jim Jordan: “Are we gonna be here two years from now wearing masks …?”

Dr. Fauci: “You’re ranting again.”

Rep. Jordan: “Here’s how it works, Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions.”

See the videos below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)