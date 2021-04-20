Violent Robbery In Har Nof Neighborhood Of Jerusalem

Three masked men broke into a residential apartment on Agassi Street in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Nof in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The men beat up the ba’al habayis, a 73-year-old man, and searched the apartment, taking whatever valuables they could find, including jewelry and cash. They then fled the scene in a car waiting outside, according to witnesses of the scene.

The ba’al ha’bayis called for help and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. A large number of police officers and forensic investigators were called to the scene and opened an investigation.

Police also set up roadblocks and carried out searches in efforts to locate the culprits.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)