250 Rockets Fired At Israel Over Shavuos, IDF Kills Senior Islamic Jihad Commander

Terror groups in the Gaza Strip continued to launch rockets at Israel over Shavuos, firing about 250 rockets into southern Israel on Monday.

Fortunately, about 90% of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and about 25 rockets fell inside the Strip.

One rocket scored a direct hit on a home in Ashdod. Four people were lightly injured by broken glass.

פגיעה ישירה בבניין מגורים באשדוד, שמונה נפצעו קל@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/d2Vfw541C3 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the IDF continued airstrikes against terror targets in Gaza. On Motzei Shabbos, the IDF said it struck the homes of five senior Hamas commanders, all of which were used as infrastructure for terror activities, the headquarters of Hamas Internal Security in northern Gaza, and sixteen rocket launchers.

The IDF also killed Islamic Jihad commander Hussam Abu Harbeed, head of the PIJ’s terror operations in northern Gaza.

דיווחים בעזה: מפקד חטיבת צפון הרצועה בג'יהאד האסלאמי, מחליפו של בהאא אבו אל עטא, חוסל בתקיפת צה"ל@galberger https://t.co/oufhzc35Vw pic.twitter.com/YKMwnrIxhA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 17, 2021

