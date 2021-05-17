250 Rockets Fired At Israel Over Shavuos, IDF Kills Senior Islamic Jihad Commander

People look at a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Terror groups in the Gaza Strip continued to launch rockets at Israel over Shavuos, firing about 250 rockets into southern Israel on Monday.

Fortunately, about 90% of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and about 25 rockets fell inside the Strip.

One rocket scored a direct hit on a home in Ashdod. Four people were lightly injured by broken glass.

Meanwhile, the IDF continued airstrikes against terror targets in Gaza. On Motzei Shabbos, the IDF said it struck the homes of five senior Hamas commanders, all of which were used as infrastructure for terror activities, the headquarters of Hamas Internal Security in northern Gaza, and sixteen rocket launchers.

The IDF also killed Islamic Jihad commander Hussam Abu Harbeed, head of the PIJ’s terror operations in northern Gaza.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Motzei Yom Tov in Israel.)