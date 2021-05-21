YWN EXCLUSIVE: Mayor DeBlasio, High-Ranking NYPD Brass, Meeting Now In City Hall About Recent Hate Crimes

Highly credible sources tell YWN that there is a meeting taking place right now (2:30PM Friday afternoon) at NYC Hall to address the recent attacks against Jews in New York City.

Attending the meeting are Mayor DeBlasio, top NYPD officials, as well as leaders of major Jewish Organizations and congregations.

Agudath Israel of America has tweeted that they will be holding a press conference outside City Hall at around 3:30PM.

Attending the event are Rabbi David Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel of America, Mr. Sol Werdiger, Chairman of Agudath Israel’s Board of Trustees, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government affairs of Agudath Israel of America, Mr. Chaskel Bennett, member of Agudath Israel’s Board of Trustees and others.

YWN will have further details after this event.

Media Alert: Agudath Israel press conference on recent #antisemitic violence, at 3:30 PM EST, Broadway Entrance , NY City Hall, outside the gates.

⁰With Mr. Sol Werdiger, Rabbi David Zwiebel, Rabbi @ysilber & @ChaskelBennett — Agudath Israel of America (@AgudahNews) May 21, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)