RECORD LOWS: NYC Hits Lowest COVID Positivity Since Beginning Of Pandemic

Both NYC and state are reporting their lowest positivity rates since that metric started to be reported in the early days of the pandemic.

Nearly 57% of New York adults are fully vaccinated to date, while more than 54% of those in the city can say the same; vaccination rates have plateaued though in the last month and a half.

Officials locally and nationally are introducing new incentive programs to encourage vaccination; NY’s first college scholarship raffle draw for kids age 12 to 17 who got dosed is scheduled for Wednesday.

