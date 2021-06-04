BREAKING: Trump Facebook Ban To Remain For At least Two Years

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump’s account will remain suspended for two years, setting a timetable for his potential return after its oversight board criticized his indefinite ban.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post. “We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

(Source: Politico)