Cult-Leader Rabbi Eliezer Berland Convicted Of Extortion, Fraud, & Money Laundering

Rabbi Eliezer Berland, founder of the Shuvu Banim movement, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Jerusalem court on Monday afternoon.

Berland, 84, pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain to charges of fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

The prison sentence includes time already served. Berland was imprisoned for a year before being released to house arrest in February.

He was also fined 2,415,000 ($743,250) and was ordered to pay damages to his victims.

In a previous incident, Berland was convicted of “assault”, to which he pleaded guilty to his actions against multiple victims. He had first fled Israel and traveled from country to country, thus avoiding extradition to Israel, where a warrant for his arrest had been issued. He spent time in the United States, Italy, Switzerland, Morocco, Egypt, Zimbabwe, and Johannesburg before being arrested and extradited to Israel where he faced the law.

His cult followers claim that Berland willingly took upon himself this disgrace, suffering, and exile, “which spiritually protects the Jewish People from heavenly decrees of annihilation”. It should be noted that audio footage was released where Berland was talking to his attorney about the details of one of his assaults.

Despite the charges and the guilty plea, he continues to be a celebrity-rabbi, as thousands of thousands of people flock to him.

YWN previously reported that three major Chareidi Batei Dinim in Ertez Yisroel ruled that Berland is guilty and should ostracized from the community. Their rulings came after 18 months of (two of them) meticulously collecting evidence and testimony. One Beis Din was Zichron Meir Tzedek (Rav Shmuel Vosner’s Beis Din) which included Rabbi Shriel Rosenberg. Rabbi Shmuel Eliezer Stern, and Rabbi Yehuda Fisher, from the Eida HaChareidis Beis Din in Yerushalayim.

