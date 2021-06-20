Lakewood: Inferno Destroys “Picnic” Supermarket [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A fast-moving fire left a supermarket in Lakewood totally destroyed.

It happened just after 4:30AM, when the fire broke out at the Picnic Grocery Store on Squankum Road. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire in the building.

Multiple fire departments from surrounding towns were called to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

By the time the fire was placed under control, the entire building appeared to have been totally destroyed.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTOS VIA N.W. And TLS:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)