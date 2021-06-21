Volunteer For Eric Adams Mayoral Campaign Stabbed In The Bronx

A campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed multiple times following an argument in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president, said the stabbing occurred at 149th St and Morris Ave.

The New York Police Department told Fox News that the stabbing happened just before 2:45 p.m. They said officers encountered a “42-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.”

EMS transferred the victim to Lincoln Hospital,, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said that a “male perpetrator” fled the scene of the crime and remains at large. No arrests have been made. It remains unclear how many suspects were involved.

A member of Team Adams — who has been working hard & volunteering every day — was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

(Source: Fox News)