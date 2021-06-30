Jewish Leaders Praise New Jersey’s Outgoing AG for Exemplary Service [PHOTOS]

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Gerwal’s Tuesday afternoon resignation announcement had Garden State Jewish leaders praising him for three and a half years of distinguished service.

In his tenure in Trenton, Grewal proved himself as a crusader against bias incidents statewide, standing up against discrimination in the greater Lakewood area on more than one occasion. Grewal was instrumental in negotiating a settlement in Mahwah regarding discriminatory ordinances that banned eruvs and prevented Jewish visitors from frequenting area parks. He took a commanding role in the investigation of the Jersey City massacre and emerged as a supportive voice in the wake of the horrific tragedy.

Beth Medrash Govoha president and CEO Rabbi Aaron Kotler hailed Grewal as a trailblazer.

“He was a first in that he battled exclusionary municipal laws in north Jersey, a first in that he battled exclusionary laws in south Jersey, a first in that he took on the major social media companies for fostering hate speech, a first in that he wore his distinctive religious garb with pride,” said Rabbi Kotler. “His tenure as attorney general has made life easier for all good people in New Jersey.”

Rabbi Avi Richler, executive director of Chabad of Gloucester County, called Grewal a good friend to the Jewish community.

“It was obvious that he cared a lot and we thank him for his service, in particular for his open-door policy that facilitated dialogue with the different segments of the Jewish population,” said Rabbi Richler.

New Jersey State Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman lauded Grewal for standing up for the religious rights of all Garden State residents.

“As the top cop in New Jersey, Attorney General Grewal was not only an exemplary leader, but he also treated communities of all faiths with sensitivity and respect,” observed Rabbi Friedman. “We are grateful for his efforts over these past years and wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

