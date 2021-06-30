DEATH TOLL RISES: Surfside Condo Collapse Death Toll Reaches 16

Crews were still working around the clock to try to locate possible survivors of the Surfside condominium collapse as the desperate search reached its seventh day Wednesday.

The death toll from the Champlain Towers South Condo rose to 16 Wednesday after four more bodies were discovered. Another 149 people still unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Ray Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that rescuers found the four bodies Tuesday night. He said the victims’ next of kin had not yet been identified.

Jadallah said that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.

(AP)