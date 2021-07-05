BREAKING: All Vaxxed Or Recovered Yeshiva Bochrim & Seminary Girls Will Be Allowed Into Israel

Following meetings with the Health and Interior Ministries, Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, head of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries, tells YWN that all Yeshiva Bochrim and Seminary girls will be allowed into Israel after the summer – if they were either vaccinated or can show proof that they have recovered from COVID.

Having anti-bodies will not be accepted by the government, but only positive test results from when the person actually had COVID.

Nothing else will be accepted.

Additionally, every student will need to go through the Igud. The Yeshivas and Seminaries need to contact the Igud.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)