BLOODY WEEKEND: At Least 19 Shot, Including Teens, In NYC

A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were among then 19 victims injured or killed in a series of shootings across New York City over the weekend, police said.

Police reported 16 shooting incidents between midnight Friday though midnight Monday. Among the shootings, nine of them were reported on Sunday, alone.

There have been at least 803 shooting incidents so far this year in New York City with more than 930 victims compared to 623 shootings at the same time last year with 762 victims, according to the NYPD.

(AP)