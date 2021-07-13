Bronx: Woman Intentionally Slams Car Into Hotel-Turned Homeless Shelter Injuring Three [VIDEO]

Police are searching for a woman they said slammed her vehicle into a Bronx hotel that was being used as a homeless shelter Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Bronx hotel located at East 151 Street and Gerard Avenue, authorities said.

Apparently, this was the end of an ongoing dispute between the resident and the homeless shelter, where at points police had previously been called.

It boiled over when the woman left and then returned, crashing her car through the front of the hotel that is currently serving as a homeless shelter.

She fled on foot and police continue to search for her.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)